Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
JOY ... One of the nine fruits of the Holy Spirit: Love, joy, peace, long- suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance. (Galatians 5:22-23)
JOY ... The emotions of great delight or happiness caused by something good or satisfying.
JOY ... An integral part of our positive response to our salvation in Jesus Christ is an inner peace and delight in all of God’s revelations to us, as Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Joy is the blessing that flows from our relationship with them all. Read 2 Corinthians 13:11-14.
JOY ... It is serious business! God’s joy in us is firmly grounded in our relationship as one of God’s redeemed: “And the ransomed of the Lord shall return, and come to Zion with songs and everlasting joy upon their heads: they shall obtain joy and gladness, and sorrow and sighing shall be no more.” (Isaiah 35:10)
Further, God’s joy is absolutely founded on His Holy Word: “Thy words were found, and I did eat them; and the word was onto me the joy and rejoicing of mine heart: for I am called by thy mighty name, O Lord God of hosts.” (Jeremiah 15:16)
Joy also flows from God as one aspect of the Holy Spirit’s fruit: “Thou wilt show me the path of life,” Psalm 16:11 says, “in thy presence is the fullness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.” “Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.” (Romans 15:13)
Our joy in the Lord becomes even greater when the Holy Spirit of God mediates a deep sense of God’s holy presence and nearness in our lives. Read John 14:15-21.
Christ taught that the fullness of joy is inseparably connected to our remaining in His Word, loving others, and obeying His commands, all the while being separated from the world. Read John 17:13-17.
Finally, God’s joy — as a delight in the nearness of our Heavenly Father and all of his precious gifts — cannot be destroyed by pain, suffering, weakness, or difficult circumstances. Read 2 Corinthians 12:9-10.
JOY ... It’s very serious business.
The Rev. Nathan M. Ware is pastor at Depews Chapel United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
