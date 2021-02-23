Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Have you ever done something you needed forgiveness for? I think we all have at one time or another. We all have made our share of mistakes; sometimes I feel like I have made more than my share. Do you feel like you are burdened down with your sins and mistakes?
Where do we go to find forgiveness? Ephesians 1:7-8 tells us, in Christ we have “the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of God’s grace, which He lavished upon us.”
The Greek word translated “forgiveness” means “to send away.” It speaks of canceling a debt or granting a pardon. Like the scapegoat, Christ carried away our sins on the cross.
Every year on the Day of Atonement the high priest took two goats; one was sacrificed and the other set free. The high priest would symbolically lay his hands on the second goat placing the sins of the people on it. This “scapegoat” was taken a great distance from the camp and released never to return again. (Leviticus 16:7-10)
In Christ, we have infinite forgiveness for every sin — past, present and future. In Christ, God canceled your debt and pardoned your transgressions, and He did so “according to the riches of His grace, which He lavished upon us.” That means you have infinite forgiveness because God’s grace is infinite. “But where sin abounded, grace abounded much more.” (Romans 5:20). “What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound? God forbid. How shall we, that are dead to sin, live any longer therein? (Romans 6:1-2)
God delights in lavishing His grace upon you; such grace is overflowing and cannot be contained, and you can be forgiven for every sin. How do I receive this forgiveness? “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:9)
Christ bore all of your sins that you might know the joy, peace and freedom forgiveness brings. Let God’s grace fill your heart with joy and assurance. Glorify Him as he fills you with the awe and reverence of his grace. Let today be a sacrifice of praise and service to Him.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministry in Kingsport.
