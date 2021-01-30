Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Years ago there was a church I attended where the pastor was a gifted speaker. You could tell he was “called into ministry” by God. After leaving worship services he led, I always felt refreshed, rejuvenated, educated and motivated to proceed onward and do the work of the Lord!
This pastor had a wonderful way of mixing humor into his sermons at the right moment, and was skillful with clearly articulating his words to get the point across. After the service, it felt like I had been to the gas station, had my gas tank filled up, my windshield cleaned off, and was ready to face the week with joy and confidence!
“Whatever God leads us to, He will lead us through” is a statement the pastor commonly made. His point was that, although God may lead us on a journey in our life, which may be a tough and challenging time, He will strengthen and equip us, and lead us through it.
Often, when this happens, we do not have a clear image of the dangers and threats we are faced with nor the outcome. Sometimes, when proceeding through these kinds of tough and perplexing times where we feel led by God, we will have to proceed by faith!
In the Bible, as you read through the book of Joshua, you see where God directed Joshua to be the leader of the Israelite nation as He was leading them from a desert wasteland into the Promised Land.
As you read in Joshua (Chapters 1-3), you see where God made many promises to Joshua. In summary, “I will give you every place where you set your foot (vs. 3, NIV); and no one will be able to stand against you in all the days of your life (vs. 4, NIV); I will never leave you nor forsake you (vs. 5, NIV); be strong and courageous, because you will lead these people to inherit the land I swore to their ancestors to give them (vs. 6, NIV).”
Based upon these scriptural passages, Joshua should proceed with much faith and confidence! Regarding this specific event, there were several major concerns: a vast nation of people had to cross the Jordan River and they had no boat or vessel to carry them and, on the other side, there was a massive multitude of adversaries they would have to face.
Knowing God had led the Israelites out of Egypt a generation earlier, and sustained them 40 years in the wilderness, they knew God would provide a way and ensure they succeeded! As they progressed toward the Jordan River, the Ark of the Covenant (God with them) led the way; was, at one point, in the midst of them; and, as the nation advanced, was behind them to protect them.
The Ark of the Covenant, which represented God’s presence, led the Israelites in the direction they needed to go, was with and beside them, and followed them as they crossed the Jordan River. We see how God led the Israelites from a wilderness wasteland into the Promised Land, their reward.
As a follower of Jesus Christ, what challenges lie before you? Do you feel you are being led in a direction by God, but lack certainty and clear vision as to how it will all work out? Do you sometimes feel like you need to proceed in a direction strengthened by faith in God?
Let’s go back to the words of the wise pastor: “Whatever God leads you to, He will lead you through!” Just as He led the Israelites “through” to the Promised Land, because they were obedient followers! Is God leading you in a direction you need to go, and do you have faith He will lead you through? Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.