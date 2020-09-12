Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“Surely Goodness and Mercy” is a hymn written in 1958 by John W. Peterson and Alfred B. Smith. It’s inspired by Psalm 23, which is the most popular Psalm in the Bible, bringing hope and encouragement to so many.
As the Hebrew hymnbook, the Psalms are rich in human experiences touching all the notes in the keyboard of human emotion and are used in public worship and private meditations.
During a pandemic, one can become bitter with God, so this Psalm and hymn remind us we can rest, rely and rejoice in God’s guidance, protection and salvation while giving three reasons God’s goodness and mercy follow us.
First, we have God’s Presence. His presence is seen in the faith of our personal and intimate relationship with God and our following the Shepherd who gives rest in green pastures, refreshing by still waters, and restoring for the soul.
While sheep cannot rest until they are free from all fear, friction with other sheep, flies or parasites, and hunger, our Good Shepherd guides us to rest and tranquility, revives our spirit and gives strength to endure the journey.
Second, we have God’s Provision of safety, security and satisfaction.
While sheep can be killed by wild beasts, robbers and many other troubles, God’s sheep face many dangers too. As a shepherd keeps his sheep safe from danger, God’s children may travel through the valley of the shadow of death, knowing a shadow can never harm them, for they are safe in His care.
His comforting rod and staff give security. Used by the shepherd for protecting sheep, the rod helped defend against attacks and the staff guided and controlled the sheep. God uses the rod of the Holy Spirit and angels to protect us through the perils of life, while using the staff of conviction and discipline to guide and control.
A prepared table represents abundance and supply so every enemy will know that God is our Lord and provider. A head anointed with oil signifies God welcomes us into His presence for refreshing. And a cup running over declares our satisfaction in thanksgiving to Him.
Third, we have God’s Plan of fruitful days and future dwellings.
His goodness supplies our needs and His mercy blots out our sins so that our lives may be fruitful for Him, and one day we will dwell or abide in God’s house and presence forever.
We all long to be in God’s house worshiping together, and it might not be happening during this pandemic, but the day will come when we will gather in church again, or better still with all the redeemed in mansions prepared for us in heaven. Because God wants us to have a future with Him in glory.
Jesus has made the way, paid the price and opened the door, and all we must do is repent of our sins, call on Him and ask Jesus to save us.
By knowing the Good Shepherd, when this pandemic is over, or when we gather together in heaven, we will be able to declare, “Surely goodness and mercy followed me all the days of my life.”
Hobbie McCreary is pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Johnson City.