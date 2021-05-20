Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Several years ago I was attending a religious conference and ran into my cousin, an Army chaplain. We walked to a restaurant in the neighboring mall during our lunch break. It was rather hectic, but eventually our server came to our table to take our orders. She was a little avant garde in appearance, but very cordial and friendly in her demeanor.
As we ordered, I noticed her name tag and asked her, “Suzie, my cousin and I always pray before we eat. Is there anything for you or your family about which we can pray?”
She just stared at me. Blank. A deep stare. And then she was gone. I was afraid I had offended her, but Brian said there was nothing about my inquiry that should have driven her away. Still, my heart was troubled by her quick and silent departure.
Another server brought our beverages and food. We had a pleasant lunch, but no Suzie. Eventually, she did come to check on us and to finally leave that little leather wallet containing our check. But it seemed to have more paper than usual.
When I opened it and took out the check I saw a sheet of paper folded and containing lovely cursive handwriting. She had written: “Dear Sirs, it was very kind of you to offer to pray for me. It has been a rough month. This morning, I cried out to God and said, ‘Oh God! I need you to be real. I don’t think I can go on. Please God, please … I need you to show me TODAY that you are real and you are listening to me. No one ever asks to pray for me at work. When you offered, I knew that God was real and He heard me.”
Brian and I let the tears flow. It was overwhelming. We left a generous tip and before we returned to the conference I went looking for Suzie. I motioned her away from her station at the checkout and she approached with a sheepish grin. I told her we were touched by her story and that God had given me a message for her: “Not only did God hear you, but He loves you very much.” She held onto me for a moment with many tears.
This young lady was desperate. She asked God for a miracle, a reply to assure her of His love. What if we had been distracted or preoccupied? What if … ? But God had a plan. He was at work even if we were not fully aware of what was up.
We never know when our simple obedience or gentle act of kindness is the answer to a desperate prayer to God. We should always be amazed that the Lord would use any of us to deliver His message of hope. God still speaks.
Dr. Greg Burton is pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.