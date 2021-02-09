Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
One of the things I love about kids is that even though they don’t have the vocabulary of adults, they can often describe things in vivid and profound ways. Recently my friend was talking to her 11-year-old son about what the Lord is doing and how we can see Him moving on the earth. Without missing a beat, her son said, “You know, I always thought I’d have to wait until I was an adult to hear God, but actually, I hear Him all the time.” My friend couldn’t resist asking the obvious question, “What does God sound like to you?” The boy thought for a second, then said, “God sounds like getting to go on vacation for a whole year!”
I love everything about that. I love that my friend is right, God is moving. I love that God’s voice sounds like rest and fun and peace. Most of all, I love that an 11-year-old hears Him and recognizes His voice. That is incredible, and as they say on the infomercials, “But wait — there’s more!” You can hear God, too.
God still speaks today. He is a God who loves fellowship, and He knows that the way to relationship is through communication. You may say, “Really? I’ve never heard the voice of God.” Maybe not audibly, but my guess is you’ve been hearing Him your whole life.
Have you ever seen a rainbow or a sunset that takes your breath away? What makes us marvel at creation? Have you ever highlighted a verse in your Bible? What prompted you to do that? Have you ever been moved to tears as you listen to a song or read a poem? Those emotions aren’t random. Have you ever had a person pop into your mind? What brought them to your attention? All of these — and dozens more — are ways God speaks.
God is speaking. Could it be we just aren’t hearing? Maybe we’re distracted; so focused on the lists and agenda of the day that we have no space to listen. We can trust His direction is best. Maybe we don’t hear Him because we’re afraid to listen. We have a view of God that makes us fearful to tune into His voice. Rest assured, His voice is love. He can make both affirmation and correction sound good.
Today, let’s ask God to heighten our awareness to hear Him. Let’s take in all that is happening around and within us — every nuance, so that we can be tuned to His frequency. If God sounds like being on vacation for a whole year, let’s pack our bags and join Him in what He’s saying.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.
