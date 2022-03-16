Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
There is loneliness nurtured by being alone. One may well be alone among a multitude of people or only two. Never being alone is a truth most overlook in their separation from others by distance, emotions, opinions or alliances.
One need only to watch for a moment in a public place — to observe couples or groups that have come together for business or pleasure — to see the great deceiver. The back pockets of their pants don’t even settle into their chairs before most, if not all, are already pecking at an unlimited assortment of electronic devices. Thus the “time together” becomes lost in cyberspace. Some even text each other instead of speaking, and it is common to observe working with one hand while pecking keys with the other. These folks are alone, because their company is fictitious.
Truly God’s people are never alone for He is with us all the time. Whether sitting on the back porch breaking beans or singing in the choir, God is always in them. Loneliness is a self-imposed mental condition, a state of mind. Being alone is inherent in one’s spiritual status and life choices.
We have several references in God’s Word of being alone as a condition of mental separation or being void of unfamiliar souls. Mark 4:10 tells us, “And when he was alone, they that were about him with the 12 asked of him the parable.” Mark 4:34 says, “… when they were alone, he expounded all things to his disciples.” They were alone as a group but focused on only one purpose among them.
Withdrawing from an uncommon host of people while maintaining contact with like-minded folks can be referred to as being alone. Luke 9:18 says, “And it came to pass, as he was alone praying, his disciples were with Him …”
Jesus often stated that He was not alone. He assured listeners that Father God was with Him guiding Him in all things. If we are children of God, we are like Jesus. Our heavenly Father is ever with us.
John 8:16 says, “And yet if I judge, my judgment is true: for I am not alone, but I and the Father that sent me.” John 8:29 goes on to say, “And he that sent me is with me: the Father hath not left me alone; for I do always those things that please him.
When “being alone” seems to overshadow our joy, we need to turn to God’s Word for solace. Our faith comes from reading and hearing from God’s Word. The troubles of this time of frequent mental depletion are nothing compared to our awaiting eternal life. Be of good cheer. God is always with us.
When you doubt He is there, read his love letters to you. Therein you will find tools to rebuke the devil and to enjoy being alone with other Christians. Faith is the key, but action is a must if full benefit is to be gained by faith.
“Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone.” (James 2:17)
Busy people have no time for loneliness. God’s children are workers. Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield.