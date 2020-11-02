Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
I know someone who years ago rode a motorcycle. He owned a street cruiser with all of the buzzers, bells and whistles; it was comfortable and designed for long rides. At the beginning of the week, he would look at the upcoming weekend forecast and if good weather was on the horizon would do a multi-state ride spanning nearly 1,000 miles. One summer he completed a six-day (consecutive) ride, spanning 13 states, covering 2,500 miles, with delightful weather. What a fun adventure he had!
Years ago, after working all day, he went out for an evening ride and unfortunately encountered a bad driver who caused a collision. The rider went skydiving, flying 50 feet and was broken from head-to-toe. As a result of his injuries, he underwent surgeries, many medical procedures and at one point was on “death row” in a coma with a tube down his throat to help him breath. The prognosis was not good and friends who visited him shook their heads in disbelief that this could have happened.
He spent many months in the hospital recovering from his injuries followed by many more months of very painful physical therapy. He was angry and bitter and could not understand how something this terrible could happen to him. His life had mostly been about helping others someway, somehow, but yet he was broken beyond belief!
Moving forward from the injuries was a long and slow process, but he did it. When pain was unbearable, he pushed through his misery and worked hard to recover and was successful. He benefited from many medical providers, who provided countless hours of needed treatments. He benefited from his family, who showed undying love and commitment by attending to his needs. He also experienced overwhelming support from his friends, who steadfastly visited him and demonstrated much love and kindness. He also experienced God’s love in many, many ways!
Was God there in the midst of this person’s troubling time? The person recalled many days feeling distanced and cut off from God, times when he felt alone; utter disbelief that this had happened to him. Had God abandoned him?
Over time, this person came to realize that God was with him through it all and He showed him His love in many ways. God demonstrated His love through outpouring of support and endless prayers from family and friends; many acts of kindness; presence of people who demonstrated much love.
When in the midst of horrible and troubling times, we may not hear God speak to us like another person would. Sometimes, God shows us His love in many creative ways and we just have to look for it and recognize the message of hope and love He is sending us. How could this apply to you? Is God showing you His love, but perhaps you are missing the messages He is sending?
Psalm 118:29 tells us, “Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever.” Deuteronomy 31:8 says, “The Lord Himself goes before you and will be with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” Thank you Father God for your love and presence during tough and arduous times!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.