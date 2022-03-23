Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
The last two to three years have visited on our shared lives crisis upon crisis. Included are social upheaval, cultural calamity, COVID, shortages of goods and services, war in Eastern Europe, and soaring inflation just to name a few. The crises are unwelcome intruders that burden life.
For individuals, the human condition is often full of trouble. But when large-scale tribulations add their weight, life begins to feel unbearably heavy. It seems as if just one more burden is all it will take for a final collapse into wreck and ruin. So the temptation is to live in dread, waiting for the proverbial “straw that broke the camel’s back.” It’s draining; what to do?
The Psalmist declares, “Cast your burden upon the Lord and He will sustain you” (Psalm 55:22). The Apostle Peter draws on that Psalm to exclaim, “Cast all your cares upon the Lord because He cares for you.”
The word “cast” infers a dramatic unloading or throwing down. In fact, the word from which “cast” is translated bears that very meaning. It functions as an invitation to disencumber from the burden by giving it to God, or, as it has been said, “Letting go and letting God.”
That is not intended as a way to avoid taking responsibility or engaging action. It is intended to encourage and inspire faith that God is all loving and all powerful and is, therefore, willing and able to carry our load. Such faith exploded in the Psalmist’s life, compelling him to proclaim, “Blessed be the Lord who daily bears our burden” (Psalm 68:19).
In the midst of these turbulent times, instead of waiting in angst for the next burden to collapse the load, what if we prayerfully admitted, “I can’t carry it” and, then, faithfully submitted it to the Lord who can and will.
To be sure we find One who says, “Let’s make a trade.” That is the inference of Jesus’ words in Matthew 11:28-30: “Come to Me all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.”
Sounds a little confusing at first. Why would we unload a burden only to take up a yoke? We would if we believed the yoke would be a blessing. But how could that be? Isn’t a yoke just another burden to bear? Isn’t the idea to get rid of our burden altogether?
There’s a legend that says when Jesus grew up as an apprentice carpenter in his father Joseph’s shop, there was a sign over the door that said, “My Yoke Fits Well.” It is likely imaginative speculation, but it certainly illustrates why we would and should make a trade with Jesus. He will carry the burdens that are crushing us as we take up His yoke that is “easy” — i.e., well-fitting. Paradoxically, we find that His yoke for us is not a burden but a blessing. His yoke is the life He has for us in yielding to His will. It is custom-
made. There are no other versions of life that will fit so well.
For the times ahead, let us be encouraged to find relief in Jesus. Life is heavy for many souls and seems to be getting heavier for the masses. But we are not left to bear the burden alone. As the refrain of Elisha Hoffman’s old 1893 hymn says, “I must tell Jesus! I must tell Jesus! I cannot bear my burdens alone; I must tell Jesus! I must tell Jesus! Jesus can help me — Jesus alone.”
Tell Him today, and trade your burden for His yoke. You’ll be amazed at the fit!
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.