Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
While on vacation, we made it a point each day to get up and watch the sunrise. While the time of the sunrise was about the same each morning, it was amazing how different each day’s sunrise was. Truly, no two were the same.
I thought about how this is the way it is with each day God gives us. No two days are ever the same, are they?
But what we have to be thankful for is that our God, the creator of every good and beautiful thing we enjoy in life, is the same day after day. He never changes. His Word reminds us of this truth in Malachi 3:6, “For I am the Lord, I change not ... ”
On the last morning of our vacation, I saw so many clouds and assumed that morning’s sunrise would not be very good or beautiful. Boy was I wrong! That ended up being the most beautiful and spectacular sunrise we saw that whole week. Those clouds became a beautiful canvas of orange and red colors, and the sun found a hole right in the middle of those clouds, revealing its brightness and ushering in another day.
Isn’t that the way God works? Just as I had convinced myself the morning’s sunrise would not be beautiful, how often do we convince ourselves ahead of time, oftentimes before we even get out of bed, that it’s going to be a bad day?
Christians should never allow fear, dread and anxiety to control us. Why? Because God is God. He’s still in control and He has the ability to do whatever He wants to do!
Who knows that God won’t do something absolutely amazing in your life this day, and do it in a way you could never have imagined? We need to always remember what the psalmist in Psalm 118:24 declared, “This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.”
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.