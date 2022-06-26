Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Sorrow is part of life. Sadly, many people run from it instead of dealing with it. Human sorrow is a natural and healthy emotion. However, we should not be mourning over sinful desires that are unfulfilled.
Jesus said, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:4). A lot of people find this verse to be a paradox. How can someone who mourns be happy?
I think the answer lies in the difference between godly sorrow and human sorrow. Godly sorrow is sorrow over sin; human sorrow is sorrow over some tragic or disappointing events that may happen to us (2 Corinthians 7:8-11).
Without a doubt, we all face human sorrow, but I believe Jesus was referring to godly sorrow in Matthew 5:4. Most people spend much of their time and money on entertainment, wanting to enjoy life and avoid problems whenever possible. The Bible gives us many examples of human sorrow. For example, Abraham wept when his wife, Sarah, died (Genesis 23:2). Jeremiah preached God’s message of judgment through his tears (Jeremiah 9:1). Paul had much concern for the church with tears (Acts 20:31).
When we look at Jesus as our example, the Bible says that Our Lord Himself was “a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief” (Isaiah 53:3).
A lot of things can cause sorrow. We might mourn out of love, disappointment, loneliness or physical illness. God put this relief valve in us to deal with the pain and sorrow in this fallen world, and it promotes the healing process. There is nothing wrong with that kind of mourning.
We must realize God is gracious to His children amid times of human sorrow, and ultimately He will do away with mourning and pain forever (Revelations 21:4). We are to rejoice in that promise and be comforted by His wonderful grace!
Today, thank God for the Holy Spirit who is the great Comforter in our time of need. (John 14:16-17). When sorrow comes (and it will), lean on the Spirit, get into God’s Word, and commune with Him in prayer.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries, 900 Delrose Drive, Kingsport.