Praise the Lord, Saints! Sunday morning, we have a reason to shout, dance and clap our hands. Because we woke up this morning with God on our side. Psalm 46:1 says, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”
Sometimes we all need some kind of help. We find ourselves in situations where we can’t call on a friend or even a family member to give us the help we need, and are looking to God, the author and finisher of our faith, in a present time of our needs.
We have distanced ourselves from not only each other, because of this pandemic, but some of us have distanced ourselves from our true source of protection, strength and all our needs. That old saying, troubles don’t last always, is that your story? Or do you feel that all you have is trouble?
It’s amazing that God said He would be our refuge, our strength in this present time of need. The times we are all facing are similar, but can be different because of our relationships with God.
It can be difficult to call on God when you don’t call but when you’re in trouble. We have relationships we’re in that we don’t give all our attention to either. So I know we dish God also. But God! He is faithful, He is true, He is powerful and He is consistent.
As we start our Sunday morning, let’s reflect on all our relationships: marriage, family, friendship and God who can help you in the time of your need, who can protect you and give you strength when you’re weak.
Too many times we can feel helpless and out of control. But we can turn to the One who is fully in control and perfectly able to help in our times of need. Stay encouraged and look in the right places for your help!