Many times I have perched on the edge of my pew as the lyrics, “Thank you Lord for your Blessings” was sung. My soul soared to heights unimaginable. Often I sing ”When He Was on the Cross, I Was on His Mind.” Looking down through time when He sanctioned our beginning, He knew the blessings He had in store for each one of us. He breathed the first breath we took into our lungs. He did that with a purpose in mind that only He knew.
Genesis 2:7 tells us, “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.”
COVID-19 rages out of control. Social activities are restricted. Millions are affected as it looms over us. Thousands have died, and others are dying daily. Still some escape the virus by the will and blessings of God. Some die to a better and eternal life. Some, no doubt, as Judas and the rich man choose their pleasures in this worldly life. All were blessed. Jesus made a way.
Proverbs 28:20 says, “A faithful man shall abound with blessings: but he that maketh haste to be rich shall not be innocent.”
Bad choices often put us in harm’s way. It is not His will that any should suffer or perish. In each of our lives, some rain must fall; on the just and the unjust alike. However, into His open arms the justified by faith fly for comfort and protection. We have a mighty God who is not short on His promises to us.
In Deuteronomy 28:2, it says, “And all these blessings shall come on thee, and overtake thee, if thou shalt hearken unto the voice of the Lord thy God.”
1 Corinthians 2:9 reminds us, “But as it is written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.”
I know what things God has in store for me; things of good and not things of bad. Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.