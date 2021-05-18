Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Last week I sat talking with the Lord about something I have been waiting on. It seems I’ve asked many questions, but not received the answers. I need direction on some decisions and wisdom for conversations. I found myself a bit frustrated and simply asked the Lord, “God, what do You want me to know?”
In a moment, a free flow of thoughts came to my mind and I jotted them down. I sensed the Lord say, “I am the Giver of all good things. I am never late or tardy. You can depend on Me to always show up. I will not leave you waiting. I will never forget about you.”
Immediately a memory popped into my mind.
I rarely rode the bus home when I was in elementary school. Most days, my mom picked me up at carpool in her silver Volkswagen Rabbit. I didn’t mind because the bus was loud and either too hot or too cold. The only problem with carpool was that my mom was always late. I was the last person to be picked up — every day. Every day I would stand at the flagpole and watch one kid after another get into their car. Finally, it would be just me and the assistant principal. I liked him. He was kind and funny. He would always stand with me at the flagpole and ask about my day. We would talk about what was happening in my classes and speculate about what might keeping my mom. He and I forged a friendship during my time of waiting in the carpool line.
Fast forward 15 years. I was fresh out of college with a degree in education and looking to put it to use. I applied for a position in our county and was asked to come in for an interview. Wouldn’t you know that by that time my former assistant principal had become the human resources director for the school system? He, along with some others who I grew to admire and respect greatly, conducted my interview, and offered me my first teaching job. I had worked hard in college, put in many hours substituting, and was enthusiastic in my interview. But, in addition to those things, I am convinced that I had some favor with the team because of a friendship built in the fifth grade as I endured what seemed like unnecessary waiting.
Like I said, last week I sensed the Lord say, “I am the Giver of all good things. I am never late or tardy. You can depend on Me to always show up.” I know this is true because the truth is, He is always there. The moment He “shows up” is simply us becoming aware. Whatever you are waiting for today, I pray that you rest in the fact that God is there, in the waiting, working ALL things for good.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.