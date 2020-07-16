Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
The first news for our family related to the COVID-19 pandemic was that the long-anticipated trip to Disney World was canceled. That was inconvenient.
Over the next days as the crisis developed, conversations concerned whether church should continue to meet face to face. The next Wednesday night, I announced this would be our last gathering until further notice, and a new chapter started. This chapter was both inconvenient and sad.
Now I entered a new day of coping with the crises. The grocery store offered early hours for senior adults, and I found myself standing at the entrance with fellow seniors ready to rush in and see what was available. Uncharacteristically for seniors, everyone wanted to make their purchase and get out. At this point, you can add concern to inconvenience. The new norm became nightly broadcasts from church that we called “First Word” and learning a new concept, “Virtual Service.” It was a new day. During these services, no one sang, no one laughed, no one went to sleep, and no one responded. One might call this chapter challenging.
Then it happened, a call that gave a face to COVID-19, a family member of a church member had tested positive. This was the entrance to another chapter that I will call “personal.” The ending of this chapter has yet to be written. This is where many in our community live. Currently, a family in our church is stricken with COVID-19. One family member is in the hospital. In addition, I know many people, both health care professionals and residents, who are sick. This is no longer inconvenient, challenging, or merely sad. This is personal.
My daughter is a health care professional who is on the front lines of providing care. COVID-19 concerns occupy much of her day. She is representative of many people in our community who daily do their best only to see numbers that represent people who are ill continuing to rise. When I pray, I pray for everyone helping those who are ill. It is personal.
How can we cope with this reality when there are so many people in need? There are many questions we would like to have answered. I will confess that sometimes in prayer, I find myself crying. The Jesus I understand looked at the condition of Jerusalem and wept. He understands. Jesus anticipated the upcoming struggle his disciples would face in the years ahead and John recorded his words, “Let not your hearts be troubled, believe in God, believe also in Me.” (John 14:1) I do believe. I believe in a God who cared enough to send His Son and a Son who cared enough to die. That Son did not guarantee absence of trouble. He did promise that He would not abandon us and that He would not leave us alone. That God is listening. He is listening to desperate hearts, ill bodies, tired servants, laboring practitioners of health care, concerned officials of government, and scientists using every resource to understand. He is listening.
Clay Austin is pastor at First Baptist Church of Blountville.