Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“Where is it? I know it was around here somewhere,” I mused. An important community event was coming up in 24 hours, and once again I needed my crucial piece of equipment for a vital job.
I opened a closet: “Aha! There you are!” It was a bucket of rocks.
Yes, I keep a bucket of rocks handy in my church, among my supplies. Would you believe I have used this particular bucket of rocks no less than three times? Originally purchased for a children’s sermon illustration, it had come back into play at a youth event, and now it was anchoring a sign post at our annual Trunk or Treat event. I have learned over the course of my life in ministry the power of simple things.
Sure, a new computer or television is also useful, but strangely enough, it is the simple illustrations that drive things home. We don’t give enough credit for the simple things; in fact, we tend to downgrade our own effectiveness as human beings who live simple lives.
“I ain’t no saint,” we insist, when all God asks of us is that we trust Him. We insist we aren’t “Apostle material,” when God only asked His disciples to cast a net in His name to transform them into “fishers of men.” We keep insisting that we aren’t anything special, but God has a way of using “nothing special” to his advantage. He turns ordinary water into wine; a few loaves and fishes into a feast for thousands, and ordinary Joes into heroes.
Perhaps we need to trust Him in our given situation and acknowledge that He has a way of taking our simplicity and integrating it into His plan, to terrific results.
He never called us to cleverness, strength or beauty. He called us to repentance, obedience, humility and love. You and I might feel like “odd rocks,” like we don’t belong anywhere in particular. But God is integrating us into His church; and that makes us into weight-bearing columns.
“The one who overcomes I will make a pillar in the temple of My God, and he will never again leave it. Upon him I will write the name of My God, and the name of the city of My God (the new Jerusalem that comes down out of heaven from My God), and My new name.” Revelation 3:12.
Mike Beverly is pastor of Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.