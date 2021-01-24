Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“Faithful is he that calleth you, who also will do it.” (1 Thessalonians 5:24)
How are you today? Afraid, depressed, worried, disheartened, devastated, or feeling like there is no hope? Because of God’s faithfulness, we can trust our future in His loving arms. This doesn’t mean we will never have problems or be disappointed, but it does mean that our Lord will always be there for us.
The Scripture teaches us in Isaiah 43:1-2, “But now thus saith the LORD that created thee, O Jacob, and he that formed thee, O Israel, Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine. When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.
In Lamentations 3:22-26, we see, “It is of the LORD’S mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness. The LORD is my portion, saith my soul; therefore will I hope in him. The LORD is good unto them that wait for him, to the soul that seeketh him. It is good that a man should both hope and quietly wait for the salvation of the LORD.
Just how much can God be depended upon? He is everything, for everybody, in every place, in every situation, in every time frame. He is God and He is faithful. He will not fail!
He is Faithful in His Word. “All thy commandments are faithful: they persecute me wrongfully; help thou me.” (Psalm 119:86)
God is Faithful in His Salvation. “If we believe not, yet he abideth faithful: he cannot deny himself.” (2 Timothy 2:13)
God is Faithful in His Protection. “Wherefore let them that suffer according to the will of God commit the keeping of their souls to him in well doing, as unto the faithful Creator. (1 Peter 4:19)
God is Faithful in Answering Prayer. “Hear my prayer, O LORD, give ear to my supplication: in thy faithfulness answer me, and in thy righteousness.” (Psalm 143:1)
God is Faithful in His Mercy. “This I recall to mind, therefore have I hope. It is of the LORD’S mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.” (Lamentations 3:21-23) and “He hath not dealt with us after our sins; nor rewarded us according to our iniquities.” (Psalm 103:10)
God is Faithful in His Forgiveness. “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:9)
Perhaps you find yourself in one of the ways I mentioned at the beginning. Today you can have hope in your heart, knowing that God is faithful to you for each and every need you may have.
Noah Taylor is pastor at Greenwood Chapel Independent Missionary Baptist Church in Nickelsville, Virginia.