As we have gone through tough and troubling times, we often have feelings of insecurity and wonder if relief will come or if the problems will go away.
As we read through the Bible, we see that tumultuous times were present for people who were living within God’s will. These individuals were carrying out the plan God had put before them to complete, and survived and were victorious. While they were carrying out their mission, devastating and terrible things happened around them, but their faith kept them going.
In the modern day, as we seek to walk with the Lord and carry out the work set before us, we may also complete our mission in the midst of chaos and turmoil. As we march onward, doing so with the confidence that we will be successful is essential and helpful!
How can we achieve this kind of faith and confidence? I recommend turning to the Bible and focusing on passages which reflects God’s presence and support with His faithful followers:
Psalm 23:4-5 (NIV): “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for You are with me;Your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.”
Ezekiel 34:11-12 (NIV): “For this is what the Sovereign Lord says: I myself will search for My sheep and look after them. As a shepherd looks after his scattered flock when he is with them, so will I look after My sheep. I will rescue them from all the places where they were scattered on a day of clouds and darkness.”
Psalm 33:4, 11 (NIV): “For the word of the Lord is right and true; he is faithful in all He does. But the plans of the Lord stand firm forever, the purposes of His heart through all generations.”
Reflecting upon these passages we see that God will look out for His faithful followers and He is faithful with carrying out His promises. As you read the Bible routinely and learn about God’s love and presence, perhaps this will instill confidence and hopefulness in you.
Self-reflection consideration: Do I need to spend more time reading the Bible, to learn about God’s faithful presence and support during tough times to help with my faith and confidence? Many blessings to you!
