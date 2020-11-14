Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
God delights in making a way where there seems to be no way. God’s Word tells us in Isaiah 43:19, “Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert.”
When God speaks of a way in the wilderness and a river in the desert, He is assuring us that He is able to make a way when there seems to be no way. God is always at work in His world. He is a God of change and a God who is forever moving forward. There is never a time when God is not doing something new or preparing us for something new.
Sometimes we are faced with situations and circumstances in which, from our human perspective, there appears to be no way out. We read in Exodus 14 about a time when the Israelites were in such a situation. God had led them out of Egypt, and now all of a sudden, they are faced with a good old-fashioned dead end with the Red Sea in front of them and the armies of Egypt behind them! Yet this was all part of the plan of God. With no way back and no way forward, God does what God does best — the impossible! God made a way where, naturally speaking, there was no way. You know the rest of the story — God parted the Red Sea, making it possible for the children of Israel to cross on dry ground. Once they were safely over, the walls of water closed on the armies of Pharaoh, destroying every soldier.
God’s working on our behalf even when we can’t always see it. Earlier in Isaiah 43, we read in v.2, “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; And through the rivers, they shall not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned, nor shall the flame scorch you.”
Aren’t you thankful that God always knows what is best for you and me? He can make a way through anything we face in life. And in those seemingly hopeless situations where we can’t see any way out, God’s power has the opportunity to shine the greatest.
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.