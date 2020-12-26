Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we have partnered with local pastors to bring a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Let me share with you one of my favorite Bible verses: “While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.” (Genesis 8:22)
This single verse reminds me that the grace, love and mercy of God is all at once immeasurable, inexhaustible and inexpressible! Particularly during this bewildering time, the rock solid truths of the Bible assure us that whatever we are facing, whatever challenges in life we encounter, we can rely on the One who made the universe and all that is in it.
He loved the people we call ourselves, by sending a large part of Himself to live among us, to die for and among us, and rose again among us, securing a victory over our ultimate enemy, and to never again leave, among us!
Jesus said, “These things have I spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” (John 18:33)
Our lives, our gratitude, our joy of living ... our “good cheer” comes from God alone.
Apart from God’s presence, we are desperately alone. With God’s presence, we are whole; we are safe. As an early church father, Augustine, is quoted as saying, “You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until we find rest in You.”
In the fifth Book of the Bible, Deuteronomy, the Lord reminded His people, as they were wandering in the desert, that they were not alone; that He was always with them, caring, providing, protecting them, as an eagle “that spreadeth its wing, to carry them safely.”
The verse 32:11 has special meaning during our present times of pandemic. “As an eagle stirreth up her nest, fluttering over her young, spreadeth abroad her wings, taketh them, bearing them on her wings.”
Reminds us of Isaiah 40:31, doesn’t it? “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”
Neither did they; neither shall we ever be alone. Ever!
The Rev. Nathan M. Ware is pastor at Depews Chapel United Methodist Church in Kingsport.