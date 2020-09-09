{div id=”SafeStyles1599361099”}Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
In the archives at Grace Christian Church on Sevier Street, there is a photograph from the early 1980s. A group of teenagers has made the walk to the summit at Roan Mountain. They are not all thrilled to be there. The weather that weekend is cold and damp; the group camping activity had turned out to be less fun in light of the fact that there was nowhere to plug in the hairdryers needed to keep all those permanents standing high and proud. A persistent cold breeze whips the top of the mountain, and the view is almost entirely obscured by clouds. Parents and youth workers herd the group together for a picture. Down in front, a fourth-grader who was brought by his youth sponsor parents raises his fist in joy; a manic gleam is awakening in his eyes.
It was the day I discovered that I love to hike. In many ways, a journey began there for me; it’s one that I am still on. And it all began under less than ideal circumstances.
Poor Esther, queen of Persia, found herself between a rock and a hard place. By remaining silent, she knew she was safe. But if she spoke up and told the king what Hamaan, the king’s trusted adviser, was up to, things could go south in a hurry. Esther’s Uncle Mordecai gave her this urgent advice: ”For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows but that you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:14)
Do you understand you are here on purpose? Your existence is not an accident. It can be a very difficult thing to hear in a moment of pain and uncertainty, but this is knowledge that might change the entire situation. The entire current of events can change when you accept that God is active in the moment — even in the midst of trial.
God is always working. Even in the circumstances that we do not consider ideal. When we open our eyes to the possibilities before us, there is a chance that we might discover something we love, that something new may come into our lives, and all because we made our way through to that particular summit.