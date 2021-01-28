Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“Now to Him who is able to do far more abundantly than all we ask or think, according to the power at work within us.” (Ephesians 3:20)
The great theologian and leader of the first Great Awakening, Jonathan Edwards, says, “Prayer is as natural an expression of faith as breathing is to life.” In other words, to truly live and to truly walk in faith, a person must devote themselves to prayer. That is the message Paul shares with the church at Ephesus in the doxology of the letter, Ephesians 3:20-21.
After giving them the beautiful doctrine of who God is and how wonderful His grace is, Paul breaks into praise and prayer in Ephesians 3:20-21. He says God is able to do immeasurably more than we could ask or imagine. The words he uses in the Greek would have caused the people at Ephesus to remember what God did for His people in the Exodus event. It would have caused them to think about God’s deliverance and God’s power that was demonstrated in the plagues that fell on Egypt. Paul is saying, think about all that God did then; He can do immeasurably more than that. That is the God we serve, the God we pray to, and the God that loves us.
He can do immeasurably more than we can ask or think. Again, Paul uses a Greek term that would have caused them to remember God’s deliverance from Egypt. God can do immeasurably more than that. He can deliver you even from the darkest sins. He can give you a new heart. He can give you the power to forgive other people, and He can forgive you immeasurably more than you can ever imagine.
Many times we think we can lose our relationship with God, that we can sin and He won’t forgive us. In reality, however, He can forgive immeasurably more than we think or imagine He can. He is that good and that powerful. He can forgive us, He can deliver us, He can change us, and He can give us new hearts. He can give us the power to survive in an ever-changing world.
The fact He is faithful and is a God of forgiveness doesn’t mean we should live our lives pursuing sin; it actually means just the opposite. Because He loves us, He wants the best for us. If we trust Him, we ought to pursue following Him because we trust in His love.
Trusting in His love leads us to embrace His forgiveness, and to embrace the way He calls us to live. It also leads us to our knees in prayer as we trust in His love and His power. Therefore we pray to Him knowing He can do immeasurably more than we could ever ask or imagine.
When we are bothered or unsure, we pray. When we are fearful, we pray. When we are thankful, we pray. And then we simply trust knowing that God is working in great ways and He is doing far more than we can ask or imagine. He is working for His glory and for our good, so we walk with Him, we trust Him, we live in His forgiveness and we pray. That is what we are called to do.
Jon Reed is senior pastor at Sulphur Springs Baptist near Gray.