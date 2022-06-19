Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
One of the most familiar parables of Scripture is the “Parable of the Prodigal Son” in Luke 15:11-32. The storyline is an all too familiar one in the annals of human experience: Child goes astray, sows wild oats, hits rock bottom and returns home beaten, bruised and broken. It’s the tragedy of prodigal living.
The moment of reckoning for the son in the parable comes when he is reduced to living in a hog lot, eating hog slop. In a desperate flash of self-
examination, he “came to his senses” (Luke 15:17) and concluded, “I will get up and go to my father.” (Luke 15:18)
It was hard. He had to swallow his pride, admit his failure, humble his heart, go home, and ask his father for forgiveness. But he had learned his lesson. He was ready to make a change and to turn over a new leaf. So he started for home, trudging slowly down the road, clothed in the rags of human misery. He couldn’t help but anticipate, “What will my father say? What will he do? Will he take me back? O, how humiliating; how embarrassing! What was I thinking?”
He finally arrived at the last long stretch toward home and began squinting to see his house. He could feel his stomach in his throat. His feet felt like lead. That’s when one of the most beautiful scenes ever recorded unfolds. Luke 15:20 says, “While he was still a long way off, his father saw him and felt compassion and ran and embraced his son and kissed him.”
His father saw him before he saw his father, because the father was and had been already searching, looking and waiting — probably every day — to welcome home his son. There was no folded-arm, “I told you so” glare. There was no “You reap what you sow” lecture. Instead, there was an open-armed, warm, embraced welcome home. In addition, the father threw a party proclaiming, “Kill the fatted calf. This son of mine was lost and has been found!” (Luke 15:23-24)
The “Parable of the Prodigal Son” depicts who we are in our sins and moral failures. But it also depicts who God is as a forgiving Father, passionately longing and waiting for us to return home. For that reason, the parable has sometimes been referred to as the “Parable of the Loving Father.” It is an apt alternative, rich with meaning, as we celebrate Father’s Day. Indeed, every worn-for-wear, beaten-down, tattered-and-torn soul who has made a mess of life finds a ready and waiting reception back home from a Father whose love is unconditional.
We are never so far from home that we cannot “come to our senses” and say, “I will get up and go to my Father!”
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.