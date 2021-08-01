Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
In middle school, I decided to be in band. I don’t know why I thought it was a good idea because I’ve never been musically gifted. I don’t have rhythm.
I chose woodwinds. My parents bought me a flute, I went to class every day, and I listened to what the band director said. It never occurred to me that I should take lessons outside of school. So, I never — and I mean NEVER — learned to play the flute! I could blow air through and make a sound, but I could do the same thing with a Coke bottle. I couldn’t read music and I still have no idea which finger combinations make which notes. So I faked it.
Not long before this, when I was 10 years old, I knew I wanted to have a relationship with Jesus. I had been in church my whole life, had heard about the cross many times, and had witnessed countless altar calls. But on one night, lying on my bed talking with my mom, I knew it was my time to say “yes” to Jesus.
I remember exactly what happened. After our conversation about salvation, I said to my mom, “I never have to worry about anything ever again,” and I thought how great it would be to go roller skating without a care in the world. That was the scope of my life at that time, and I felt a deep peace that I had never experienced before.
It wasn’t long until I got to put this new revelation to the test. It was time for chair tryouts in band. This is when you sit in front of the director and play whatever scales are requested and sight-read a piece of music. I was in trouble.
So the night before tryouts I prayed and asked God to do something. I thought it would be good if He would miraculously give me the ability to play the flute. That’s not what happened. But I did go to school the next day and learn that the band director was absent. He was absent the day after that, too. “Oh no,” I thought. “I didn’t mean for God to kill him.” Not to worry. He was back before the end of the week. But the amazing part is we never had those tryouts. The director ended up arranging us the way he wanted us. God answered my prayer.
Looking back over my life, I wonder when I lost that kind of trust that I never have to worry about anything ever again. When did I start to believe there were some things I must take care of myself? As simple as it sounds, we need to take everything to God in prayer — and expect Him to answer.
More than anything else I have learned recently, this is the most profound truth: God hears and answers prayers about anything and everything — and we never have to worry about anything ever again.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.