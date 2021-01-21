Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
While praying one day, these words came: “You have need of patience.” So, I looked it up and the verse is in Hebrews 10:36: “For ye have need of patience, that, after ye have done the will of God, ye might receive the promise.”
As I reflected on this verse, I started to ask ‘how much patience do I need?’ The answer came this way: “From the time that you do my will till the time you receive the promise, that’s how much patience you need.”
When we pray, we think we are going to get the answer right away, but that very seldom ever happens. You see God wants to do something more in us than just answering our “give me” prayers, although it does happen sometimes.
God’s plan is that we “may grow up into Him in all things.” (Ephesians 4:15) However, that does not happen overnight. We must grow into what God has planned for us. Jeremiah 29:11 tells us, “his thoughts toward us are thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”
While we are waiting, we must be patient and wait upon Him and his timing. Habakkuk 2:3 tells us, “For the vision is yet for the appointed time; It hastens toward the goal and it will not fail. Though it tarries, wait for it; for it will certainly come, it will not delay.”
In spite of the odds, we must keep the faith like Abraham as Romans 4:20-21 says, “Yet, with respect to the promise of God, he did not waver in unbelief but grew strong in faith, giving glory to God, and being fully assured that what God had promised, He was able also to perform.” God has the power to do what He has promised.
We must keep the faith while going through the process, believing that nothing is too hard and impossible for the Lord. Our sights must be on Jesus the Author and Finisher of our Faith. (Hebrews 12:2) Our faith must be in him and not ourselves.
We must trust Him for the enemy will try to tell you what God has promised will never happen, but we must trust His word! Remember that “God is not a man, that He should lie; neither the son of man, that He should repent: hath He said, and shall He not do it? or hath He spoken, and shall He not make it good?” (Numbers 23:19)
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministry in Kingsport.