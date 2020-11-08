Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Our life is but a journey of a spirit, carried in a carnal tent of clay, through a span of time which is infinitesimal in the sight of God. All are born of women and are continually full of trouble until the assigned life span is complete.
God has plans for each of us to fulfill on our journey and He places us in positions and conditions to give us ample opportunity to complete our assignments. The choice is ours.
Matthew 7:14 tells us, “Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.”
We may choose many paths. Still, life is a journey from birth until death. There is no escaping that reality.
“Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.” (James 4:14)
We must know that the journey was prepared by God for God and not for our purposes. Our goal should be to keep moving toward Christ our Lord.
James 1:12 says, “Blessed is the man that endureth temptation: for when he is tried, he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord hath promised to them that love him.”
From birth until death, we have a responsibility to fulfill God’s plan for us. That journey is not of our making. God alone manages it. And the Bible reminds us nothing can separate us from the love of God.
“Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter. Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 35-37)
Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.