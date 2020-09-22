Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Good morning. Today we are in Psalm 50:15, “And call upon me in the day of trouble: I will deliver thee, and thou shalt glorify me.”
Job found himself in some troublesome times. He lost family members, he lost thousands of sheep, camels, oxen and donkeys, and his flesh was falling off his bones. Sometimes, adversity comes when we least expect it. When all this unexpected adversity came upon Job and his family, he tore his robe, shaved his head, fell to the ground and worshipped. “He said, Naked I came from my mother’s womb, And naked shall I return there. The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; Blessed be the name of the Lord.” (Job 1:21)
You may be facing some adversity right now in your life. During this epidemic, some are jobless, homeless, in failing health, experiencing relationship issues and fearful about your today and tomorrow. You would think after Job had lost family members, all his worth and then his health was challenged, he would have given up and stopped trusting in God. But Job didn’t sin and he didn’t accuse God of wrong doing.
Job 13:15 says, “Though He slay me, yet will I trust in him: but I will maintain mine own ways before Him.”
I want to encourage each and every one of you. God has not forgotten you; trouble doesn’t last always. “... Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning!” (Psalm 30:5)
I know you are saying to me, you don’t know my pain, my issues and my heart. But I can tell you this: God has made promises. He told us he would never leave us nor forsake us! Trust in He who created you, and He will deliver you from all adversity! Stay prayed up, live according to His will and you will be blessed. Have an encouraging, hopeful and blessed day.
Guest contributors Jeffrey and Laura Wilson discovered “Words of Comfort” on the internet and contacted the Times News because they “wanted to be a part of it.” He serves as assistant pastor at New Covenant Worship Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico.