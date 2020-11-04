Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Many people down through history have tried to stop what God is doing and plans to do, but they have failed every time — for God’s plan and purpose cannot be stopped. He will fulfill all that He plans to do and no one is able to stop him!
The Bible is clear: “The counsel of the Lord stands forever, the plans of His heart from generation to generation.” (Psalm 33:11) We think that we know more than God, but this is truth: “For the Lord of hosts has planned, and who can frustrate it?” (Isaiah 14:27a)
We all have our questions and wonder about a lot of things. Job felt the same way as we who try to understand God’s will and how we fit into it. Job said, if only I could have an audience with God and argue his case with him. (Job 13:3) Then God began to speak to Job in Job 38-39 and asked of Job where were you when all of this began and what part did you have in it? Then God said, if you find fault with what I said, tell me. (Job 40:1) God finishes his discourse with Job in 40:6 through 41:34. Then Job said, “I know that You can do all things, and that no purpose of Yours can be thwarted.” (Job 42:2)
The Bible is plain that while we make our plans the Lord decides what we will do. (Proverbs 16:9) We feel frustrated at times, and part of it is that God is frustrating our plans when it does not line up with His will. It is God’s way to bring us into alignment with His purpose and plan. Sadly at times, we just don’t listen. God said that no one can reverse what He has done. (Isaiah 43:13)
God has the big picture and we don’t, so we just don’t understand what He is doing. Does that mean that everything is already planned and there is nothing we can do about it? No. What it does mean is that God is outside of time and we are in time; He sees everything all at one time from the beginning to the end.
So take courage that God has everything under control and will bring to pass all that is in His plan. The main thing is that we cooperate with Him because He knows what is best for us. Always remember, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.