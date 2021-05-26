Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Have you ever gone to sleep somewhere you shouldn’t have? It might have been at a church service, driving a car, or talking on the phone. This and many other scenarios can and will happen to us at some time or another.
Do you remember when Paul was preaching in Acts 20:7-12 and he had preached so long that Eutychus, who was sitting in a window, fell asleep, causing him to fall three stories to his death on the ground below? Paul went down to him, prayed for him and life returned to his body.
I know sleep is necessary, vital for our health, and that we need a certain amount to stay healthy. However, sometimes we are required to stay awake. When our job requires us to work the night shift, for example, we must adjust our schedule to allow the necessary time for our bodies to rest and sleep.
Therefore, Proverbs 6:10-11 warns us that, “a little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to sleep: So shall thy poverty come as one that travelled, and thy want as an armed man.” It doesn’t take much for us to get comfortable, fall sleep and escape the things around us.
We that are in the body of Christ were given a warning from Paul when he said, “So then let us not sleep, as others do; but let us be alert and sober.” (1 Thessalonians 5:6)
Yet, there are times we just are not able to stay awake. I have heard of soldiers who have fallen asleep while on guard and the enemy has come in and captured them.
One of the most memorable times in the Bible that tells us about sleeping was when Christ went to pray in the garden of Gethsemane. What happened to Peter, James and John? They fell asleep. He went to pray, then he came back and woke them up, and said, “Could you not watch with me one hour?” This happened three times; then he said, wake up, the betrayer has come; let us go out to meet him. (Matthew 26:36-46)
Sadly, far too many of us are asleep when we should be praying for our children, families, friends, our country and our leaders. I am glad the Lord never sleeps; He is always awake and eager to listen to our prayers and concerns.
I love this verse: “Behold, He that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep.” (Psalms 121:4). You can be sure that includes you and me!
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.