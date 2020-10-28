Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“The harvest is past, the summer is ended, and we are not saved.” (Jeremiah 8:20) Note the word “saved” in translation of scriptures is synonymous with the word “delivered.”
Another season has come and gone in this turbulent year 2020. For many congregations and individual worshippers, several seasons of our liturgical year have passed without the traditional observances that are deeply valued and rooted in faith. More than once, I’ve heard folk say, “We lost Lent, Easter and Pentecost.”
There is no doubt the ancient Israelites were feeling most of the same emotions that you and I are experiencing during this global pandemic. They realized the tragedy of isolation and suffering that continued at times for centuries on end. Captivity and war were familiar companions. They observed changing of seasons with no improvements, and eventually lost all hope that things would ever change.
We become emotionally drained and exhausted because of violence, racial strife and social inequality in the land. We hear the chants of “faith over fear.” Our nation becomes more divided as individuals and groups take sides amid increasing polarization. We’ve become a nation of the “masked” versus the “unmasked.”
Jeremiah was the voice of reason and hope during those chaotic years of days gone by. He eventually earned the nickname of “the weeping prophet” because his resounding message continued to fall upon deaf ears. The people had lost the way as they journeyed through what was referred to as a strange land. Proverbs 13:12 reminds us, “hope deferred makes the heart sick, but a longing fulfilled is a tree of life.”
Compared to the Israelites’ years in bondage, the past eight months might be a piece of cake. However, human nature is not altered by changes of life’s seasons. Our hopes of a better time to come are found in the same God who cares about what touches our world. Jesus is described as the great high priest who is touched by the feeling of our infirmities. That means God cares about what we care about. He never sleeps nor slumbers. His eyes are on the sparrow and I know He watches me. We haven’t seen it yet, but deliverance is on the way. You just wait and see.
Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.