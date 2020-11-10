Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Have you ever started working on something and somehow you get distracted and just don’t go back to it? Then every time you walk by it you begin to think “I need to finish that job,” but somehow or another you never do.
I think that all of us can identify with this scenario. We try to do better but somehow it just keeps happening. It is easy to get distracted in this world that we are living in trying to determine what is the most important thing to concentrate on in this moment.
I have heard people say they are good at multitasking, but the truth is we do our best work when we concentrate on one thing and see it through to the end. We then can start on something new. However, it is not always practical or easy to focus on a project until it is finished.
I like the first part of Numbers 23:19 where it says God is not a man. … This tells me that God is not like us, but we are like Him and we are made in His image and have His characteristics. (Genesis 1:27). “God saw all that he had made.” (Genesis 1:31) Everything was made by Him and is under His control. (John 1:3) That is the universe and everything that is in it.
1 Corinthians 14:33 tells us, “God is not a God of disorder. …” (NIV). But he is a God of order. In creation he made everything in a certain order for a reason, … and “it was very good. …” (Genesis 1:31)
There are three things that the Bible says about God. First, he is Omnipotent, (has all power); the Lord God omnipotent reign. (Revelation 19:6) Second, he is Omniscient (he knows all things); “The eyes of the Lord are in every place…” (Proverbs 15:3), and he is Omnipresent; “I am a God who is everywhere and not in one place only.” (GNT, Jeremiah 23:23)
If God is all these things, then we can be confident in our God that He has everything under control, and everything has a time and season (Ecclesiastes 3) in our lives. John 3:35 tells us, “The Father loveth the Son, and hath given all things into his hand.”
Fear not, place all you are or ever hope to be under His control and you can be sure and say along with the Apostle Paul, “Being confident of this very thing, that He which begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.” (Philippians 1:6)
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministry in Kingsport.