Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
The reason so many people deny the existence of God is because it does not fit their humanistic and logical reasoning; to them it just doesn’t make sense. We think if God cannot be proven based upon our finite knowledge, logic, reason and understanding, then He cannot exist.
If you use that line of argument, you must lower God to our logic, reasoning and our understanding; in other words “we must make Him like us.” When we try to bring God to this level, we strip Him of His deity and, in doing so, we diminish God and try to make Him lower than us.
Scripture tell us He is beyond our logic and reasoning in Psalm 97:9: “For you, O Lord, are most high over all the earth; you are exalted far above all gods.” God is high above all of His creation. When we try to lower God, are we saying we want God under us and not over us?
Isaiah makes this declaration in Isaiah 55:8-9, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.”
We must understand God’s way of doing things. His thoughts and nature are not bound by our logic, reasoning or understanding. God is beyond them and He not only transcends them, but surpasses them.
God not only operates within time but also exists and operates outside of time. God views time differently than we do. We see this in 2 Peter 3:8, “But do not overlook this one fact, beloved, that with the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day.”
We cannot relate to God on the level of His holiness because of sin that was introduced to the human race by Adam. God is a holy God and we are separated from Him because of that sin.
God had a remedy for the separation. He sent His only begotten son to redeem man. Even though He is far above us, He can relate to us by having a relationship with us through God the Son, Jesus.
God can do anything. Yet, there are many things he cannot do. Is that contradictory? Not at all. It just simply means God is able to do anything that’s in accordance with His nature.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.