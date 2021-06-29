Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Does the Bible actually say God knows all things? In 1 John 3:20 we learn that “If our hearts condemn us, we know that God is greater than our hearts, and he knows everything.”
It’s impossible for God to learn anything (think about that) because he already knows all things before the foundation of the world. Omniscience is the state of knowing everything. To be omniscient is to be God, and if God had to learn anything, he would cease to be God.
I like what Wayne Grudem defines God’s omniscience (all knowing) as: “God fully knows himself and all things actual and possible in one simple and eternal act. God is fully aware of everything that happens all at one time and he never can learn or forget anything.”
David said in Psalm 90:2, “Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever Thou hadst formed the earth and the world, even from everlasting to everlasting, Thou art God.”
Just think about it: God sees everything from the beginning of creation to the culmination of all things, all at the same time. God is outside of time, looking into time.
God sees you as you read this and, at the same time, he sees where you will be next week and sees where you were last week, he is outside of time looking in.
Does that mean God dictates all that you or I do? No! He sees what is ahead for us and is in our midst leading and guiding us so we will avoid the danger that lays before us — the things we don’t know about.
This is what he is saying to you today, “It is done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give to the one who thirsts from the spring of the water of life without cost.” (Revelation 21:6)
Think about your greatest fears, your current struggles, and your future anxieties. God knows absolutely everything that is bothering you right now with perfect accuracy. For the believer, the doctrine of God’s omniscience is of immense comfort.
You can cast your anxieties on him knowing the one who already knows cares deeply about you and knows what you need before you even ask. Others may misunderstand you, but God never does.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.
