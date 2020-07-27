One of my favorite passages to read in God’s Word is found in Daniel 3: the account of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego in the fiery furnace. A new law had been declared that everyone must bow down and worship the golden image King Nebuchadnezzar had made. The pressure was on for the three young men to compromise, or even abandon their convictions. “Everybody” was worshipping the image (Daniel 3:2-3).
Today, Christians are under incredible pressure to go along with the crowd. If you don’t fall in line, you’re looked at, and treated, as an oddball. Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego refused to give in to the pressure. They remained faithful, even though they knew they would be thrown into the fiery furnace as punishment. Even though death seemed inevitable, they told Nebuchadnezzar, “... the God whom we serve is able to save us ...” and then they made an amazing statement of faith recorded in Daniel 3:18. “But if not, let it be known to you, O king, that we do not serve your gods, nor will we worship the gold image which you have set up.”
They had no doubt about God’s power. “Our God is able to deliver us.” We all like that. But what if He doesn’t? Are you still going to serve Him?
Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego were hurled into the fiery furnace but God miraculously delivered them, so that not a hair of their head was singed, and scripture notes that even their clothing was smoke-free (v.27). They had prepared to die but their trust in God never wavered.
Sometimes God rescues us from danger in this life, but sometimes He doesn’t. But the truth we can always hold to is this: “The God we serve is able.” God is sovereign; He always knows what’s best. He may not always deliver you and me from our trials. If He doesn’t, what are we to do? Stand by faith. Faith is not primarily receiving from God what we want. It is accepting from God what He gives.
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.