Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
There is such a need for the planting and nurturing of the seed of God’s Word in a child’s mind; it can bring about an abundant spiritual harvest. David in Psalms 34:11 pleaded out to his children, “Come, ye children, hearken unto me: I will teach you the fear of the LORD.”
The training Timothy received as a child and the biblical knowledge he acquired in those early years were crucial in his adult ministry. Timothy was being equipped for the ministry God would later call him into.
The apostle Paul knew Timothy and his heritage he received from his mother, Eunice, and grandmother, Lois. (2 Timothy 1:5). They taught him the scriptures from an early age and he acquired the wisdom that leads to salvation (2 Timothy 3:15).
There is an enormous impact a Christian heritage can have on a person. Fathers are not the only ones who influence their children toward righteousness. Quite the contrary, a godly mother by far has far more opportunity to do so.
There is a poem that praises motherhood as the force for change in the world. It is called “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle Is the Hand That Rules the World.” The poem was first published in 1865 under the title “What Rules the World.” (Wikipedia)
The notable pastor Dr. G. Campbell Morgan had four sons, who by example also became ministers. When one of Dr. Morgan’s sons was asked by a friend, “Which Morgan is the greatest preacher?” “That’s easy,” the son replied, “Mother!”
The word of the Lord tells us, “But it shall come to pass, if thou wilt not hearken unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe to do all his commandments and his statutes which I command thee this day; that all these curses shall come upon thee, and overtake thee.” (Deuteronomy 28:15)
How many people do you know who were never taught the things of God or who may have turned away from the way of the Lord? This is part of what we are seeing in not only this country but across the world. It is very important to listen and follow the Lord and His Word.
If you want to influence this world as a parent, the greatest thing you can do is to give your children a godly upbringing that will serve as the foundation for their future ministries. As Paul writes in 2 Timothy 3:15, “From childhood you have known the sacred writings which are able to give you the wisdom that leads to salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.”
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries, 900 Delrose Drive in Kingsport.