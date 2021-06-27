Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Who or what are we giving our attention to? Granted, there are many things that need our attention; but to what degree and how much is the question. Some things need our attention more than others. How can we know the difference?
We find Daniel praying in Chapter 9 verses 1 through 3, which illustrates the key elements of effective intercessory prayer. We can learn lessons when we look at Daniel’s life and his response to his surroundings.
Verse 1 tells us Daniel prayed in the first year of the reign of King Darius of the Medo-Persian Empire. Sixty-five years earlier God allowed King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon to conquer Jerusalem and take Israelite captives back to Babylon. The Babylonian Empire fell to the Medo-Persian Empire. Then we find that Darius conquered Babylon on the night King Belshazzar threw a drunken festival at which God wrote the doom of his kingdom on the wall (Daniel 5:24-28). This brings us to, “In the first year of Darius the son of Ahasuerus... I gave my attention to the Lord God to seek Him by prayer” (Daniel 9:1-3).
We must not allow the things going on around us to distract us. We must always remember that uncompromising prayer brings glory to God and great results.
Daniel was among the captives transported to Babylon by Nebuchadnezzar. Through it all he never forgot he was God’s child and always represented God in spite of his difficult circumstances.
His trust in God was unwavering and his commitment to prayer uncompromising even when his prayers could have cost him his life (Daniel 6:4-11). As a result, God protected him, and exalted him as evidenced by King Darius’ decree that everyone in the kingdom was to worship Daniel’s great God (Daniel 6:26).
Since Daniel understood the priority of prayer, he refused to be intimidated or distracted from it. His commitment is worthy of imitation. Can that be said of you? If everyone followed your pattern of prayer, would God’s Kingdom be strengthened?
Duane Williams is pastor at New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.