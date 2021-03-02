Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
There are times in life where we are faced with tough and challenging times which may be overwhelming. During these tough seasons, it is easy to sink deep in despair, which robs us of happiness and a positive outlook.
I know some people who have described this tough season as being in something similar to “quicksand” and the harder they fight to climb out of their misery, the deeper they sink. This quicksand experience may rob people of their joy, hopefulness and optimism for the future. When these gloomy experiences occur, where can we seek hope?
When reading the Bible, you see many stories of people who went through tough and challenging times. As you read through both the Old and New Testaments, book after book, you see story after story of people doing the work God had placed before them and being faced with much difficulty. Their hope was in the Lord and because of this, they pressed onward seeking to complete their mission.
As for us, when we keep our eyes on God during these challenging times, and we survive the storm and are successful, we should give thanks to God! He equipped us with the skills required and aided us in the manner in which He did so that we were successful.
As we survive the tough and challenging time and the stormy season, we should be quick to give thanks to God! The following Bible verses are ones of thankfulness to God and reflect happiness which would be good to commit to memory:
“When the righteous cry for help, the Lord hears, and rescues them from all their troubles.” (Psalm 34:17, NIV)
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3, NIV)
“Yes, my soul, find rest in God; my hope comes from Him. Truly He is my rock and my salvation; He is my fortress, I will not be shaken.” (Psalm 62:5-6, NIV)
“Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” (1 Thessalonians 5:18, NIV)
“I will extol the Lord at all times; His praise will always be on my lips.” (Psalm 34:1, NIV)
Self-reflection consideration: Do I need to give thanks to God for helping me survive my challenging times and the storms I’ve endured? If you answer yes, please consider the inspirational Bible verses above. Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health
