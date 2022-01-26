Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
A phone call from my daughter! She calls almost every evening, and it is often the highlight of my day. She always begins at the beginning of her day and tells me everything. You might think I’d get bored, hearing about what she had for breakfast and what they talked about during the class lecture, but the truth is that I love every minute of it. The sound of her voice and her enthusiasm for her studies, her amusement and joy in campus activities, even her minor irritations in the day tell me of her life.
Add to this the fact that it’s all for me. She is telling me what is going on. That’s what makes the calls so special. I am waiting, every single day, to hear what she has to say.
Someone is waiting to hear from you, too. God is wanting to hear from you. He doesn’t mind if you start at the beginning of the day. He doesn’t mind if you tell him about your meltdown in traffic or flip out if you tell him what you said to your children in the heat of an argument. He wants to hear from you, because ... it’s you.
You are his creation. You were made as you are, and placed as you are, in your time and place. And he wants you to tell him your thoughts and hopes, loves and fears. He can handle every bit of it and even more.
“And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people.” (Romans 6: 18)
Consider the order and content of this verse:
First, Paul tells us to “Pray in the Spirit,” meaning that we should align our hearts with the Holy Spirit of God. We need to keep asking ourselves what his perspective on our lives might be.
Second, Paul tells us that all kinds of occasions are right for prayer. So, there are no excuses when we pull away from God. All kinds of times are right to pray!
Third, all kinds of prayers and requests are good for God to hear. This doesn’t mean he will answer them all the way we want, but it does mean that he wants to hear them from us.
So give him a call!
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.