Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
We can only live each day in its time frame. Yesterday, with its ups and downs, has passed, never to return. Tomorrow is a vision of hope not yet on the horizon. Today is the day the Lord has given us. Let's be the best soldier we can for Him while the day passes into yesterday.
Each day bares its on unique set of events. Some recognizable, some masked in ignorance. As we near the dawning of a new day, calling upon the Lord is a necessary activity. If we neglect the creator and giver of the new day, we simply cannot have a right spirit.
“For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer.” (1 Timothy 4:4-5)
Joy comes in the morning only through God’s book of promises. 1 Peter 1:25 says, “But the word of the Lord endureth for ever..." You can depend upon them unless the Bible is shelved drawing dust. Open the new day with prayer and an open book.
John 1:1 tells us, "In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God."
God hears the words of His children and he responds. Know how to speak in the language of the Holy Spirit and go to the Lord often. Acts 2:38-39 says, “Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. For the promise is unto you, and to your children, and to all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call."
Today will not be what you make of it. Today will be what you allow or neglect to allow God to deliver within it.
God is good. Know who holds the future and know in whose hands you are kept. In Acts Chapter 13, verses 32 and 33, it says, "And we declare unto you glad tidings, how that the promise which was made unto the fathers, God hath fulfilled the same unto us their children, in that he hath raised up Jesus again.”
"... Blessed are they that hear the word of God, and keep it.” (Luke 11:28) Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.