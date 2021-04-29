Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
The Bible describes God’s qualities; it makes me thankful when I read and meditate upon them. Galatians, written by the Apostle Paul, describes the “fruit of the Spirit” as qualities possessed by God.
As you read these nine qualities, they serve as attributes we should seek to achieve and actively demonstrate toward others. Galatians 5:22-23 (NIV) says, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance (patience), kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. …”
As we read this passage, we should seek to possess and actively demonstrate each of the qualities. Love, joy, kindness and goodness are qualities easily observable with humanity and are typically ones utilized through acts of gratitude in a manner to convey a spirit of thankfulness to others. These qualities extended to others often come at a time when someone is disheartened, psychologically drained and physically fatigued. These acts of kindness may make a difference in the well-being of the recipient. I am confident the recipient of gratitude will extend similar acts of kindness to others, “paying it forward.”
I have mentioned four of the nine “fruits of the Spirit,” but the remaining ones are just as important.
Peace, forbearance, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control: I believe these to be more internal qualities in nature, but they may also be observably demonstrated toward others. I believe these qualities may be more difficult for humanity to grasp and actively demonstrate.
Perhaps these five qualities are ones that take more practice, ones that get easier the stronger our relationship becomes with God and His Son, Jesus Christ. The stronger our relationship becomes, the more we will be filled with the “fruit of the Spirit,” which should make it easier for us to extend these positive qualities toward others.
I am thankful for each of the “fruit of the Spirit” qualities God has extended toward his creations. God has repeatedly demonstrated His love and kindness in many ways. I am so very thankful for His peaceful, gentle, and faithful nature which He has continually demonstrated toward humanity.
I am especially thankful for the forbearance (patience) and
self-control demonstrated toward humanity, because we all have flaws.
Self-reflection consideration: Which “fruit of the Spirit” do I see in myself and actively demonstrate? And which ones do I need to work on? Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.