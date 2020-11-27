Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Second in a two-part series
Yesterday, we examined one of four mission statements I believe Jesus had and how if we really realized what Jesus' mission statements mean for us, we would live exceedingly thankful lives. Today, we'll explore the others.
Jesus said He came to seek and save that which was lost. That too is reason to be thankful. Why? Because without Jesus we are lost. In fact, we are more than lost. The Bible says we are dead, "dead in our trespasses and sins." Being dead, we can't save ourselves. We needed someone to search for us, someone to resurrect us, someone to give us life. That someone is Jesus. He has come to seek and save that which was lost. He came to find us and to save us. Beyond that, He came to give us life, to make us alive. Again we should rejoice and be glad. As Russell Moore said, "We should eat, drink and be merry for yesterday we were dead."
Jesus gives us another mission statement in John 3:17. "I came into the world not to condemn the world but to save the world." There is reason to rejoice there, isn't there? Paul shouts that wonderful truth in the book of Romans. "There is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus." We all know there is a judgment coming, and here is the promise of God for those of us who are in Christ Jesus: We will not be condemned; instead we will be saved. No matter how many times I say that or hear that I never get tired of it because it is the most wonderful truth in the world. Jesus the Son of God went to the cross and took the Father's condemnation and wrath in my place. He was the propitiation for our sins. Thanks be to God.
Finally, Jesus said, "Come unto me all you who are weak and heavy laden and I will give you rest." It is an invitation, but it is also a mission statement. Jesus says I have come so that you might have rest. Rest is something we all long for and it is something we all need, yet it is something that escapes us. Rest is elusive. Even when we do experience it, it is only temporary and soon gone. One day, however, if we are "in Christ," there will be rest. We will hear those words that we long to hear: "Well done good and faithful servant, enter into your rest." He prepares a place of rest just for us and He transforms us and makes us into those "good and faithful servants." Hallelujah, what a Savior. His mission came directly from God the Father, and that mission makes us children of the Father. Jesus' mission gives us reason to rejoice (and be thankful) each and every day of our lives. To God be the glory!
Jon Reed is senior pastor at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.