By JON REED
Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
John 10:10 — “I have come so that you might have life and have it to the fullest.”
We hear a lot in our world today about mission statements. Many churches have theirs posted at various locations throughout their facilities. Hospitals usually have them close to the entrance where everyone can see them, as do coffee shops, retail stores, and even some restaurants. Mission statements are everywhere, and I fully believe Jesus had mission statements as well. There were things that defined His life and things that He passionately pursued.
Jesus may have had more than four mission statements, but I believe He had at least four:
- I have come so that they might have life and have it to the fullest (that certainly doesn’t mean that He will help us live “our best life now,” but it does mean that He gives us joy).
- I have come to seek and save that which was lost.
- I did not come to condemn the world but that the world through Me might be saved.
- Come unto me all you who are weak and burdened and I will give you rest.
Those are four beautiful statements, aren’t they? Beyond that, they are four life-changing statements. They are transformational; in fact so much so that they change the very mission of our lives. Don’t they? They inspire us to rejoice and be extremely thankful. Robert Murray M’Cheyne, a Scottish minister in the 1800s, rightfully said, “For every look at yourself, take 10 looks at Jesus.”
If we were to do that and if we really realized what Jesus’ mission statements mean for us, then we would live exceedingly thankful lives.
Let’s take a closer look at each of them.
Jesus says, “I come so that they might have life and have it to the fullest.” What He is saying is that He came so that we might have joy in our lives. Not the fleeting, fading joy of the world but real, true lasting joy.
God speaking through the psalmist says, “In my presence there is fullness of joy.” Jesus came so that we might enter into the presence of God. Without Jesus we are separated from God by our sins; we can’t enter into His presence, which means we cannot experience full and complete joy.
But through Jesus and His sacrifice on the cross, our sins are forgiven and now we can enter into the presence of God. Thanks to Jesus’ sacrifice, we can now experience true lasting joy.
Jon Reed is senior pastor at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
