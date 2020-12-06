By CARMEN MUSICK
KINGSPORT — Sitting quietly beside a caregiver, a small child rocks gently back and forth in the seat.
Cute and sweet, the child waits patiently as the woman explains why they need Christmas assistance from the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport.
It’s a heart-wrenching tale. The two people who should have been the child’s biggest advocates in life were anything but. One was abusive; as an infant, the child suffered debilitating injuries. The other is in jail — lives destroyed by drug use. Neither is there for the child they brought into the world. So a loving family member is doing what neither of them ever did: looking out for the child’s best interest.
“We really try to hold it together and provide hope and compassion when we’re meeting with people, and our staff does a great job of that. But when they walked out, it brought us all to tears,” said Major Jayne May, who serves as a corps officer in Kingsport.
Sadly, heartbreak often comes with the territory.
“Some of the saddest cases we see we can’t share because there are so many legal issues involved,” May said. “It is truly heartbreaking.”
Fortunately, thanks to donors and community partnerships, those situations are met with the one gift team members at the Salvation Army try to provide to every individual who walks through their doors: Hope.
“The Salvation Army offers hope every day. If you don’t have food, we can feed you. If you don’t have a place to stay tonight, we have a bed for you. If you need Christmas for your family, we’re here,” May said.
“Even if we can’t physically help you, we can show you where you can go to get help in your situation. More than anything, we can point you to Christ; He is the Hope of the World. This is our message, not only at Christmas, but all year ‘round.”
And that Hope always prevails, she said.
The child — now one of more than 500 “angels” in the Kingsport service area — will have Christmas gifts to open, courtesy of a loving and giving community member who “adopts” the 5-year-old from the tree. The caregiver will receive a grocery gift card to help put food on the table, thanks to those who generously support the Times News Rescue Fund.
“It still overwhelms me to see the number of grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts and even family friends who have taken on caring for other people’s children, even though they barely have enough for their own,” said May, now in her fourth Christmas in Kingsport. “Some of them are barely making ends meet themselves, but they’re stepping up and finding ways to make what they have go further.”
People who contribute to the Rescue Fund help the Salvation Army do the same thing.
“Here in Kingsport, all of our holiday food needs are taken care of each year because of the generosity of those who contribute to the Rescue Fund,” May said. “Because of the partnership, we can make those kettle funds stretch further into the year and we’re able to help more people.”
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times-News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN, 37660. Every penny goes to help the less fortunate in our region and no gift is too small. Donations can also be made online at https://rescuefund.timesnews.net.