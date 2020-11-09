Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
The GPS on my phone wouldn’t shut up. “Stay on this road for two miles. Afterwards, stay on this road for eight miles. This road merges with … Blah, blah, blah …”
My wife turned down the volume so we could converse like human beings who didn’t have to fight an artificial intelligence for attention. It wasn’t long before we realized our mistake. I had missed an important exit! I turned the GPS back up, which was now going crazy. I had gone so far out of our way that the GPS directed me down a different road entirely to get us to our destination. Going back the way we had come would only have increased our travel time even more. It was a case of “you can’t get there from here.”
Sometimes, our lives take such a turn that going back to the “way things were” is simply not feasible anymore. We must submit to new directions, whether we are excited about them or not.
Consider Zerubbabel’s mission to rebuild the temple: The first temple in Israel had been built by Solomon out of precious materials stockpiled by his father, David. Solomon contracted the finest craftsmen he could find and built the temple out of the greatest wealth and might Israel had ever seen. It was a love letter to the creator from a blessed nation.
Zerubbabel? A smaller group of exiles from Babylon, given a stipend to build a temple at the same time that the returning exiles would also undertake the rebuilding of their homes, their farms and their lives. No matter what he did, he would be compared to the grandeur of Solomon and come up short. But the prophet Zechariah had a word for Zerubbabel.
Here’s the gist of it in Zechariah 4:6- “So he said to me, “This is the word of the LORD to Zerubbabel: ‘Not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit,’ says the LORD Almighty.”
So perhaps things won’t go the way you want them to; what if there is a new way to live life, tackle its challenges, to navigate its twists and turns? Instead of muscling our way through, perhaps we should listen to and follow the spirit of the Lord and see where He takes us. We might find that both our journey and the destination are better for it.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.
