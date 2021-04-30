I recognized her instantly. I had heard her name countless times, but I had never laid eyes on her before. Still, when I saw her picture on Facebook, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, I knew it was her immediately. Social media has made a small world even smaller.
The pictured woman was my dad’s high school sweetheart. Dad clearly loved her long after he married my mom. He talked about her endlessly throughout my childhood, and he repeatedly told me how great she was and how wonderful her parents were, portraying their relationship idyllically.
Sadly, many people search for the rush of exhilaration they think they will find in their old “flames,” only to increase their displeasure with the one they actually tied the knot with. The reality is, attempting to rekindle an old flame won’t warm your heart. It will only burn you in the end.
Why? More than likely, they don’t even think about you anymore. And if they do, they don’t remember the past in the same way you do — after all there’s a reason it didn’t work out in the first place. Also, there really wasn’t a relationship with substance there and then, it was barely a faint hologram of the real thing.
When people fondly look back to a high school sweetheart or the “one that got away,” those relationships always seem ideal in hindsight. Unfortunately, most people fail to realize those relationships were merely surface level, at best. You didn’t have kids then, bills to juggle, a household to maintain, a career to drain you, or a retirement to dream of together.
Your arguments were mild disagreements, as gentle as an evening breeze. Together, you had it as easy as an endless summer. What you hadn’t weathered was a real relationship — real relationships carry certain responsibilities to each other throughout all four seasons. Real relationships are rarely tame.
Over the years I’ve seen too many marriages suffer because a spouse carried a torch for an old flame. Old flames are about as healthy for you as porn. They offer you a glimpse of something you think will be perfect and make you happier than the one you are committed to, you shared vows with, you made a life with. Really, it’s just a toxic illusion. Think how much healthier your marriage could be if only you poured your heart’s efforts into your spouse, instead of the energy you’ve exhausted on your fantasy.
True satisfaction in a marriage comes from being married to your best friend. Yes it takes hard work and effort, but it’s worth it. Focus on what’s right in front of you, not a fond/childish memory from days gone by. As Solomon wisely wrote in Proverbs 5:18-19, “Let your fountain be blessed, and rejoice in the wife of your youth, a lovely deer, a graceful doe. Let her breasts fill you at all times with delight; be intoxicated always in her love.”