Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Sixth in a seven-part series
FIRST STEPS WHEN YOU ARE OVERWHELMED 1 KINGS 19:15-17, 19
I find the way God deals with Elijah to be incredibly interesting.
First, God meets His physical needs and says nothing.
Second, He reveals His power but speaks in a still, small voice.
But when God asks Elijah again, “Why are you here?” Elijah seems to still miss the point. Instead of recognizing God’s provision and power, Elijah responds with the same complaint.
So, what does God do? He tells Elijah to get up and get busy.
Now, what kind of impact did getting back to work have on Elijah? Remember, Elijah was so discouraged he had asked God to kill him.
Despite God’s provision and supply of strength, and despite God’s great display of power, Elijah was still depressed and focused on his circumstances.
So, God puts him back to work, and when the time came for Elijah to truly go home, we read in II Kings 2 that Elijah feels it would be a hard thing to have twice the power of God on His life.
What a turnaround! An important part of Elijah healing from the stress and anxiety that he had was not to isolate himself until he felt better. The key was getting back into the ministry that God had called him to do so that he could witness the hand and power of God on his life and the lives of others.
So often when we feel overwhelmed, our first response is to pull back, but God shows us here that one of the best things that we can do to overcome anxiety is to focus on what God has called us to do and be busy doing it. Because then we can see God move in ways that we would never see when we are alone.
Tim Price is pastor at Holy Mountain Baptist Church in Kingsport.