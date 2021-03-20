From staff reports
KINGSPORT — After several months of being shut down due to COVID-19, First Presbyterian Church’s clothes closet has reopened for business.
The clothes closet relies on community donations and provides free clothing to men, women and children in need. Director Don Thompson said that even though the clothes closet resumed operation late last year, many people still aren’t aware of that fact.
“We’ve been pretty steadily serving like 30 people a week. … We didn’t have that many, but we are getting up and I’m seeing different faces, rather than the same faces,” Thompson said. “Word is getting out.”
About the clothes closet
First Presbyterian Church’s clothes closet was started in the mid-1950s by a church member who wanted to recycle her children’s clothing to help others. As more and more families joined the effort and donated their own clothes, the clothes closet continued to grow.
Today, the clothes closet is open to those in need on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon in the church’s Fellowship Center. Donations are accepted in the Fellowship Center on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 4:30-5:30 p.m.; a donation bin will be available in the future to allow for donations at any time.
During the pandemic
When the COVID-19 pandemic reached this region in March of last year, the clothes closet was one of many organizations that had to shut down.
“Before that time, we were in a basement there at the church, and we still have those rooms down there, but the fact is that they’re small classrooms. With having racks on the walls and everything, there were many times people were elbow to elbow,” Thompson said. “With the state restrictions and trying to protect everybody, including our volunteers, toward the end of March when they were starting to close things down and be very restrictive, it got to where we had to get more restrictive, too. So we ended up closing at the end of March last year, and that was right before we did the changeover to the spring and summer things.”
Several months passed, and many other local clothes closets remained closed due to continued health concerns. It was at this time that Thompson consulted church leadership about reopening, with new safety measures in place.
“It was mid-November (when we reopened),” Thompson said. “It was getting to where the need was so great, and Shades of Grace and other places that had helped were closed, too. I told the session (at the church), ‘We’ve got to try to make some kind of arrangements and try to help some of these people.’ ”
New guidelines
Several operational changes had to be made to ensure the clothes closet could safely reopen, Thompson said. The church’s parish nurse takes the temperatures of shoppers and asks them a series of standard screening questions before they can enter. Masks and social distancing are also required.
The clothes closet has also moved to the Fellowship Center, a larger space that will allow shoppers to keep their distance from others.
“We can’t have other activities there at this time,” Thompson said. “So this works out very well for us, as far as giving us the space and letting the people have the room and actually putting everything still on display.”
Needed items
Thompson said the clothes closet is preparing to shift to spring and summer items in a few weeks. While it already has a good supply of donations, the clothes closet could always use more of certain items, such as men’s tennis shoes, men’s blue jeans, men’s T-shirts, women’s pajamas and clean underwear.
“We’re going to change over mid-March (to spring and summer clothes), which is a little earlier than normal, but we do store offseason,” Thompson said. “So last year with us being closed all through the spring and summer, I’ve got that inventory. It’s maybe not quite as contemporary, but with the other donations that have come in, I think we’re going to be in good shape for that, as well.”