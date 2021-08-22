By PCU Pastor Mike Shelton
The First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport would like to invite you to… “come and see.”
Come and see the loving atmosphere in our church, the joy in our people, and the commitment to Christ and his mission we honor. Come and see the great things God is doing in and through us.
Come and experience the way we glorify God in our worship. Come and meet the staff and the people who make this church a great place to be. Come and find your place in the church family and participate in what God is doing here.
We have proudly served the Kingsport community for over 100 years, and we are actively involved in feeding the poor, serving the homeless, clothing those in need, and working alongside other churches in many worthy causes in this town. We are committed to serve Christ by serving others, and we would like you to be a part of our team. Your contribution is sorely needed and will be greatly appreciated.
We are a congregation where you will be more than a number. We keep track of our members, call them when they have been missed, and visit them when they are sick or hospitalized. From the newest person to longtime members, we are a church who values everyone whether they have been here three months or 30 years.
If you want to find a church where you will matter, where you will be remembered in prayer, where your joy will be shared and your pain felt by all, then the First Presbyterian Church on Church Circle in Kingsport is the place.
We are the church you have been looking for, so why not come give us a try?