Contributed
“It is far better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.” — The Rev. William Watkinson
COVID-19, political and social division, global unrest — the world can seem like a dark place with a darker future. We can feel helpless and overwhelmed. But, for every problem that seems beyond our control, there remain many we can do plenty about.
First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport joins other area churches, individuals and organizations supporting dozens of local missions with money and volunteer activities that change lives for the better. And every life changed makes the world that much brighter.
To understand the value of missions, you have to get beyond the numbers and see what a changed life looks like to those in the field.
Here are just a few stories of lives changed for the better from three of the missions we help support.
From Shantell Bogle, director of Oasis of Kingsport, a women’s ministry:
“There was this lady living in her vehicle. We offered support, let her talk about her issues and her problems. We helped her get Section 8 (a federal rent program). Then we didn’t see her anymore,” Shantell explained. “If we don’t see them anymore, they could be dead or in jail or they don’t need us anymore. And that’s what we want, that they don’t need us anymore.”
Recently, during renovation of the new Oasis building on Mill Street, Shantell and Martha Pendley, a member of First Presbyterian Church and an Oasis board member, encountered a lady who told them she had some paint to donate.
Shantell continues, “So we go over there to get the paint, and there’s the vehicle she used to live in — and here’s the house that she now owns, with the garden she planted with her flowers in it. And she’s got a business making bread that she sells at the Farmers Market. She doesn’t need us anymore. She’s now helping us. She’s donated paint, and she donated bread for our grand opening. Out of all these thousands of names, not everyone’s going to do something great with their life, but so many do. And if you can touch just one, that keeps you wanting to go forward.”
From Laura Kelly, executive director of Holston Habitat for Humanity:
“Ronnie came to Holston Habitat a few years ago as an extremely reclusive individual. He grew up with his grandparents in their home, which was beyond repair, and he didn’t have much interaction with the outside world once they passed. He was accepted into Holston Habitat’s program, and our staff learned he didn’t know how to read.
“Once Ronnie realized we were there to support him, he felt so encouraged that he enrolled in adult schooling to learn how to read. His confidence increased, and he blossomed into a gregarious, self-assured gentleman. He achieved his dream of becoming a homeowner, and he continued to volunteer at the ReStores and visited the office often. All Ronnie needed was a hand up, and he took it from there.”
From Joel Trigg, director of Hope Haven Ministries of Kingsport:
Hope Haven’s mission is Helping the Homeless Help Themselves. Joel tells of a former homeless man who got his life together and served on Hope Haven’s board for a while before moving to Knoville. “Now he works as a counselor for a large recovery program called Cornerstone of Recovery Incorporated,” said Joel.
There’s the story of another man, a young guy named Ryan who lives here in Kingsport, who was estranged from his wife and unemployed. Now he’s reconciled with his wife and works in customer service at a local bank, and he’s working on his third station in information technology.
“There are lots of stories like this,” Joel added. “In my 19 years as director, the number is in the thousands.”
These are just some of the many candles lit in the darkness. Multiply this by the dozens of ministries serving thousands of people in need, and you can see that the world is not as dark as it seems. And when you get personally involved, you’ll have stories of your own to tell.
We at First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport would love for you to join us in helping make our world a better place, one changed life at a time.
You can call First Presbyterian Church at 423-245-0104, email us at [email protected] or visit www.firstpreskingsport.org. The church is located at 100 W. Church Circle in downtown Kingsport.