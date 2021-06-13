KINGSPORT — The COVID-19 pandemic may have put a hold on their out-of-town mission projects, but volunteers from First Broad Street United Methodist Church are still doing the work, right here at home.
Around 85 people of all ages pitched in during the church’s Mission Week this past Monday through Friday. Workers made improvements on five Kingsport homes and packaged 40,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger.
Changing plans
Danny Howe, missions director, said Mission Week was created as a substitute for the church’s annual high school mission trip to Johns Island, South Carolina, and middle school mission trip to Project Crossroads in Marion, Virginia.
“We’ve combined the two groups this year working at home,” Howe said, “and doing it in a way that kind of fits the needed precautions because of COVID.”
Doing the work
Teams of volunteers worked on five homes in Kingsport, building wheelchair ramps and completing other projects for families in need. Skilled adults were present at each site to oversee the youth as they completed as much of the work as possible on their own, Howe said.
Two of the projects, which involved building ramps and porches, were recommended by the city’s housing rehabilitation program. Two other ramp-building projects were selected from requests to the church’s home repair ministry, and the final project focused on repairing a fence, Howe said.
“We saw some tears shed,” Howe said. “We actually put ramps on homes where people didn’t have the ability to get in and out without some sort of extensive assistance. So this is going to help them to be able to navigate in and out of their home better.”
Volunteers spent Friday packaging 40,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger, a nonprofit organization that provides food to developing countries.
“It’s just a tremendous opportunity for them (the volunteers) to look somewhere else besides right in front of them,” Howe said. “One of the things we like to try and accomplish here at First Broad Street is that we realize that missions is a lifestyle, not an event. It’s something that each and every day, what we do with our lives, can have a positive effect on those around us.”
Impacting lives
Randy Frye, lead pastor, said Mission Week is just another way the church continues its more than 40-year tradition of missions. He added that many adults gave up their week to work with the youth volunteers, showing them the value of mission work.
“We do this because, first and foremost, Jesus said go,” Frye said. “To be the body of Christ, you have to leave the building and go to where people are hurting and searching, and people in need. So we have this culture of going, of missions, here at First Broad Street.”